Lukaku double sees Belgium cruise past Russia at Euro 2020
- Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium made a strong start to Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Russia in Saint Petersburg. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)
Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.
Also read: Debutants Finland beat Denmark but game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse
Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, wrapped up an impressive win with Thomas Meunier's 34th-minute effort and Lukaku's late second.
(More details awaited)
Topics