Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, second from left, celebrates after scoring.(AP)
Lukaku double sees Belgium cruise past Russia at Euro 2020

  • Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:39 AM IST

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium made a strong start to Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Russia in Saint Petersburg. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.

Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, wrapped up an impressive win with Thomas Meunier's 34th-minute effort and Lukaku's late second.

