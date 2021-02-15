Lukaku scores 300th goal as Inter beat Lazio 3-1 to go top
Romelu Lukaku scored twice and took his tally to 300 career goals as Inter Milan moved top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Lazio on Sunday.
Lukaku netted a penalty and doubled his tally at the end of the first half with the landmark goal. He also set up Lautaro Martínez for Inter’s third, shortly after Gonzalo Escalante had given Lazio hope.
“Romelu struggled a bit lately but it's normal to have dips in form,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. “We need this type of Romelu, he’s back to his usual standards.”
Inter leapfrogged a point above AC Milan, which surprisingly lost 2-0 at Spezia on Saturday. The two teams meet in the Milan derby next Sunday.
“This has to be a starting point for us ... otherwise all the work that we are doing will have been in vain,” Conte said. “Going into the derby in first place is much better. It will be a good match between two teams with great ambitions.”
Lazio is seventh, 10 points below Inter.
Coming into the match, Inter knew it could take a confidence-boosting step in the title race but Lazio was on a run of six straight wins.
Both sides had chances before Inter was awarded a penalty for a mistimed tackle by Wesley Hoedt on Martínez. Lazio protested fiercely but to no avail and Lukaku struck the spot kick into the bottom left corner.
The 27-year-old Belgian doubled his tally with another controversial moment on the stroke of halftime, slotting in after Marcelo Brozović’s interception was deflected into his path by a Lazio player. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but awarded on video review.
That was Lukaku’s 300th goal, between club and country.
Lazio briefly threatened a comeback when Escalante deflected in Sergej Milinković-Savić’s free kick in the 61st but Inter restored its two-goal advantage just three minutes later. Lukaku burst down the right, holding off a defender as he raced from inside his own half into the penalty area before rolling across for Martínez to tap into an empty net.
LIVELY VERETOUT
Jordan Veretout scored twice to help Roma beat Udinese 3-0 and move third in the league.
Roma leapfrogged nine-time defending champion Juventus and is seven points behind Inter.
Udinese came into the match on the back of three successive clean sheets but it took Roma just five minutes to end that streak when Veretout headed home Gianluca Mancini’s cross from the right.
Veretout doubled his tally 20 minutes later from the penalty spot after Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso brought down Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Pedro added a third for Roma in stoppage time with a delightful strike into the top right corner after he was set up by fellow substitute Edin Džeko.
SUPER SUB
Luis Muriel again came off the bench to score a last-gasp winner for Atalanta in a 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Cagliari.
Muriel has earned himself the reputation of ‘super sub’ and it again proved the case in Sardinia. Atalanta appeared more dangerous when he came on in the 68th and the Colombia forward netted in the final minute.
Muriel collected a long, cross-field pass, wriggled between two Cagliari players and slammed home a powerful shot.
Cagliari thought it had been given a stoppage-time chance to equalize when it was given a penalty after Marten de Roon appeared to trip Daniele Rugani but it was rescinded after the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.
Atalanta is sixth, above Lazio on goal difference and below Napoli, also on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.
Cagliari remained two points from safety.
Fiorentina is seven points above the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Sampdoria. Last-place Crotone lost 2-1 at home to Sassuolo.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Aubameyang nets hat-trick as Arsenal beat Leeds
Real Madrid ease to victory over lacklustre Valencia
Frankfurt stretches unbeaten run with 2-0 win over Cologne
Sluggish Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom
Roma beats Udinese to move into 3rd ahead of Inter vs. Lazio
Villa has 'keeper Martinez to thank at Brighton in 0-0 draw
Messi nets 2 in record-tying 505th Liga match, Atlético win
Impassioned Gattuso hails spirit of players after Juve win
Gundogan scores twice again as Man City beats Tottenham 3-0
- The in-form Germany midfielder, fresh from being named as the best league player for January, took his goal tally for the season to 13 by adding to Rodri’s 23rd-minute penalty at Etihad Stadium.
Burnley end winless streak with easy victory at Palace
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez netted inside 10 minutes at Selhurst Park and Matt Lowton added a brilliant third two minutes after the break to end a four-match winless run for Sean Dyche’s team.
Late Haaland goal rescues point for Dortmund against Hoffenheim
Slumping Liverpool collapses in 3-1 loss at Leicester in EPL
- Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison’s low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Leeds manager Bielsa testifies in bid for damages from Lille
Argentina's Hernan Crespo appointed Sao Paulo coach
