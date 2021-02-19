Home / Sports / Football / Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta
AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in danger of missing next week’s Champions League match at Atalanta after picking up an unspecified injury.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturday’s match at Valladolid and that “we will see next week” how his recovery goes.

Madrid is set to visit Italian side Atalanta on Wednesday in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Zidane said that Benzema had “discomfort” but did not elaborate.

Benzema, 33, has scored 17 goals in 28 games across all competitions for Madrid this season.

The little-used Mariano Díaz is the only other pure No. 9 in Madrid’s squad after the exit of Luka Jovic during the winter transfer window.

Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league six points behind leader Atlético Madrid.

