Home / Sports / Football / Madrid's Varane positive for virus, out of Liverpool game
football

Madrid's Varane positive for virus, out of Liverpool game

The French player will not play in the first leg in Madrid and is also likely to miss the team's clásico match against Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.
PTI | , Madrid
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Twitter)

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, the Spanish club said.

The French player will not play in the first leg in Madrid and is also likely to miss the team's clásico match against Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid did not mention any other positive result in the round of tests conducted with squad members on Tuesday morning. The two teams meet this evening at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club's training center.

Varane's absence adds to Madrid's problems at the back as coach Zinedine Zidane already can't count on injured central defender Sergio Ramos.

Tuesday's game is a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final won by Madrid.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
real madrid raphael varane liverpool
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP