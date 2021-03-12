Home / Sports / Football / Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again
football

Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again

Guardiola's side won each of their six league games during February to continue their march towards the Premier League title.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan have been named the Premier League Manager and Player of the Month respectively for a second successive time, the league said on Friday.



Gundogan, who becomes the first City player to receive the award in consecutive months, scored four goals and provided one assist in five appearances last month.

"I am very proud to win this award again – but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team," Gundogan, 30, said.

"Hopefully we can continue like this because, ultimately, winning trophies is what matters. I know all the squad want that to happen and we will try our best from now until the end of the season."

Gundogan beat team mate Joao Cancelo, Fulham's Joachim Andersen, Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, West Ham United's Jesse Lingard, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Leeds United's Raphinha to the award.

City are top of the league with 68 points after 29 games and visit 18th-placed Fulham on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
IND USA
