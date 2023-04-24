Home / Sports / Football / Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton

Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Treble-chasing Manchester City await in the final after they beat Sheffield United 3-0 in their semi on Saturday.

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shootout in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished 0-0 after extra time to set up the first-ever all-Manchester clash in the final.

Manchester United players celebrate after winning the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
Manchester United players celebrate after winning the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Solly March, Brighton's seventh player to step up to the spot in the shootout, launched the ball over the bar, before Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for United.

The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.

Sunday's semi was a rematch of the 1983 final, when Brighton lost to United in the south coast side's only appearance in the showcase game.

Erik ten Hag's United, 12-times FA Cup winners, are chasing a cup double after winning the League Cup in February.

The FA Cup final is on June 3 at Wembley.

Topics
manchester united fa cup
