Man Utd's Martinez out for rest of season with foot injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Sevilla's Marcos Acuna, left, and Sevilla's Gonzalo Montiel, right, help Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez off the pitch during the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)(AP)

Martinez was carried off during United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday after he fell to the ground clutching his right foot with no opponents nearby.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane, who was also injured and substituted at halftime during the quarter-final, first leg at Old Trafford, is expected to be out for a few weeks.

United said Argentine World Cup winner Martinez would make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery," the club said in a statement.