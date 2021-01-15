Manchester City's Guardiola looks to set home record straight against Palace
Manchester City have done well to claw their way back into the title race but manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that his first order of business is to ensure Crystal Palace do not earn another result against his side at home.
Palace have recorded a rare victory and a draw in the last two seasons on their trips to the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola said he was wary of their defensive resilience having held in-form Arsenal to a 0-0 draw on Thursday.
"The first part of the season was exciting. Every season when you are a contender in March or April it's so exciting. In my head, and hopefully, for the players, it is Crystal Palace," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's game.
"In the last two seasons we weren't able to beat them at home. Hopefully, we can... A team like Palace knows exactly what they have to do. We have to be patient, find our rhythm.
"They defend so well, we saw that against Arsenal. They were able to control much of the game. It was tough in recent seasons when we lost and drew."
Palace have won only once in their last seven games but Guardiola said every team in the league has suffered a slump at some point this season.
"All the clubs have had their ups and downs, this season more than ever," Guardiola said.
"Every team has four good results and then after one or two bad ones. Palace are not an exception."
Guardiola said injured defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte will not be ready for the game while striker Sergio Aguero is still unavailable after self-isolating following close contact with a COVID-positive case.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Manchester United's Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Man Utd is enough: Klopp brushes aside impact on title race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola looks to set home record straight against Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to find consistency in the league, says Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal lack spark as Palace stalemate slows revival
- Arsenal were bidding for a fourth successive league win but could find no way through an obdurate Palace who, if anything, might feel they could have emerged with a win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletic knock out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barcelona
- Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United's title aspirations set for Anfield acid test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trippier's ban to end in Feb regardless of Atletico appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox