Manchester City suffer another defeat, pressure mounts on Pep Guardiola as Aston Villa win 2-1

Reuters |
Dec 21, 2024 09:26 PM IST

Aston Villa rose above Manchester City into fifth place in the Premier League table, and the title holders dropped provisionally to sixth.

Aston Villa inflicted more misery on shell-shocked Manchester City on Saturday, defeating them 2-1 in the Premier League with goals from Colombian forward Jhon Duran and former City forward Morgan Rogers.

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (C) and his players applaud their fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match against Aston Villa.(AFP)
Villa rose above City into fifth place in the Premier League table, and the title holders dropped provisionally to sixth with their ninth loss in 12 games across all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's team could fall to as low as ninth by the end of the weekend and have just one victory to show from that 12-game stretch.

In a rip-roaring start, Villa almost scored inside 20 seconds when Duran pounced on a poor ball by Josko Gvardiol but his shot was pushed away by a diving Stefan Ortega. Ortega made another fine save from the corner that followed, batting Pau Torres' shot away off the crossbar.

The narrow miss was a portent of things to come. Duran, 21, got the home side on the score sheet in the 16th minute when Youri Tielemans sent a sumptuous through ball to Rogers, whose unselfish pass found Duran free to fire home.

It was a another statement for a permanent spot in the starting 11 by former Villa super-sub Duran, who started for the third successive league game, and has scored in all three. He also had a goal chalked off for offside on Saturday.

City have conceded the opening goal in nine leagues games this season. Only lowly Wolves, Southampton and Leicester have done so more times (12).

Villa Park erupted again in the 65th minute when Rogers latched on to a pass from captain John McGinn and finished with a low hard shot, leaving Guardiola to shake his head in frustration.

"It's like a beast, really," Rogers told TNT Sports of City. "Because obviously they haven't had the results and we knew they would come out firing and they wouldn't want to win the game. We knew if we stuck to the game plan, and we showed our quality we would cause problems, and to a man, I thought we were outstanding."

Phil Foden pulled one back for City in stoppage time with his first league goal of the season after a mistake by Villa's Lucas Digne, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

Foden had City's best chances, including one in the first half that tested Villa's World Cup winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez after a one-two with Rico Lewis.

"We are disappointed, it's not good enough," City striker Erling Haaland told TNT. “It's not good enough from me.”

