Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Treble-chasing Man City take on Inter in titanic clash
- Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score UEFA Champions League Final: Follow here live score and latest updates of MCI vs INT UCL Final, in Istanbul.
Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score UEFA Champions League Final: Chasing a historic treble, Manchester City face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday. The Pep Guardiola-managed side will be aiming to complete a treble, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup titles. City will rely a lot in particular on Erling Haaland. The former Dortmund striker has become his side's star man, and won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 matches. He is also the UCL top scorer for this season with 12 in 10 fixtures. Meanwhile, Inter didn't win the Serie A title, finishing in third position, but did reign victorious in the Coppa Italia. The Serie A side boast a strong backline and will rely on counter-attacks to hurt City. The City backline will need to be wary of Inter's strike duo Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 10:27 PM
Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Man City's third-ever major European final
City defeated Poland's Gornik Zabrze 2-1 in the 1970 Cup Winners' Cup final, and then lost to Chelsea 1-0 in the 2020-21 UCL final. This is their third major European final.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 10:13 PM
Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: First-ever meeting
This is the first-ever meeting between both sides. It is also the first time when both sides take on each other for the first time in a UCL final, since Liverpool defeated AC Milan in 2005, which was also played in the same venue!
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 10:07 PM
Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's UCL final between Man City and Istanbul, who will fight for the title in Istanbul. Stay tuned folks!