Manchester City vs PSG Live streaming details: When, where and how to watch MCI vs PSG UEFA Champions League match in India

At the Etihad Stadium on October 15, two of football's wealthiest clubs go head-to-head. Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in perhaps the biggest clash so far in the UEFA Champions League 20276/27 group stage. The game will see some of the biggest names in world football clash tonight, but the narrative will not only be about the action on the field.

Erling Haaland and Enzo Maresca (Martin Rickett/EMPPL PA Wire via)

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For Manchester City, this match carries a heavy weight. This will be their first European game since they were found guilty of 114 out of the 115 charges levelled against them in accusations of breaking the rules of the Premier League. Even though City is appealing the decision pronounced by an independent panel set up by the Premier League, there could be massive repercussions, like a big points deduction or even relegation.

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Despite the drama in the boardroom, the team still looks unstoppable on the field. They have a perfect record in the Premier League this season, and are brimming with confidence after defeating rivals Liverpool by a big margin of 3-0 on the last matchday. Star striker Erling Haaland is scoring goals for fun.

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Deep Dive What sanctions could Manchester City face after the Premier League financial ruling? Manchester City could face a large fine, points deductions or expulsion from the Premier League. Calls have also been made for the club to be stripped of trophies. Has Manchester City appealed the financial ruling? Yes. Manchester City has appealed the verdict, which concerns alleged misleading financial information from 2009 to 2018. What did PSG coach Luis Enrique say about Manchester City's trophies? Luis Enrique said he hopes City will not be stripped of its titles, arguing that the club deserved the trophies it won on the pitch. He said the final decision rests with the authorities.

{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, PSG are ready to pounce once again, after winning their first game of this season's Champions League by a margin of 6-1. Their league form, however, hasn't been the best, as they are third in Ligue 1 with 11 points. Having won the opening game by a margin of 6-1 against Slavia Bratislava, the reigning champions will be looking for a win against an elite opponent like PSG to bolster their chances of a third consecutive UCL title. Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG When will the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, PSG are ready to pounce once again, after winning their first game of this season's Champions League by a margin of 6-1. Their league form, however, hasn't been the best, as they are third in Ligue 1 with 11 points. Having won the opening game by a margin of 6-1 against Slavia Bratislava, the reigning champions will be looking for a win against an elite opponent like PSG to bolster their chances of a third consecutive UCL title. Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG When will the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG take place? {{/usCountry}}

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The UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG will take place on Thursday, October 15, at 12.30 AM IST.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG take place?

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The UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG will take place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Which channels will telecast the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and PSG will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.