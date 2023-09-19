Manchester United concerned about Erik ten Hag’s agent’s involvement in summer transfers: Report

Manchester United team management are reportedly wary of boss Erik ten Hag's agent Kees Vos’ involvement in transfer-related activities at the club. A report published by Daily Mail claims that Vos' Sports Entertainment Group (SEG), which was co-founded by him in 2000, has emerged as a sought-after agency in finalising player signings and sales at the club. According to the report, Vos has been visiting Manchester United’s home ground Old Trafford and the club's Carrington training ground. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag(Action Images via Reuters)

Apart from playing a key role in footballers’ contract negotiations, SEG has also been reportedly providing informal advice on the transfer market. The report even stated that Ten Hag's son Nigel works as an analyst for the agency. SEG took care of transfers at Manchester United during the summer window in which the Red Devils spent around £178 million on four new signings- Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. They also brought in midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a loan deal during the summer transfer window.

SEG’s latest work at Manchester United include- acquiring the services of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, completing loan move of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and letting go midfielder Zidane Iqbal to Dutch side FC Utrecht. As per Daily Mail, Manchester United sources expressed that “it is not unusual” for clubs to have a strong connection with one particular agency.

Despite the big spendings in the summer transfer window, Manchester United have not been able to showcase impressive gameplay so far this season. They have been able to register just two wins having played five Premier League games till now. Erik ten Hag’s men are placed in 13th position in the Premier League standings with just six points to their name. In their last game, Manchester United had to concede a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

This season, Manchester United faced three defeats in the first five matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 1989-90. “There are things from the team and individuals who have to step up. Sometimes you are in bad period, difficult periods, and you have to face that and deal with that. In this moment we don’t deal too well with it, but we can do like we showed last year. We can’t blame anyone else, we have to do better and be more determined, more resilient,” Ten Hag was quoted as saying by news agency AP ahead of his side’s Champions League fixture.

Manchester United will enter the Champions League this week. In their Champions League opener, the English side will be up against European giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

