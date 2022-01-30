Manchester United looks into assault allegations against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United is looking into allegations forward Mason Greenwood assaulted a woman.

The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” United said after being asked about Greenwood. “We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Police in Manchester confirmed officers were seeking information on the allegations when asked about Greenwood.

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media,” the force said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.

The 20-year-old Greenwood progressed through the United academy into the first team.

