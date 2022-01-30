Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United looks into assault allegations against Mason Greenwood
football

Manchester United looks into assault allegations against Mason Greenwood

The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account.
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and Mason Greenwood walk on the pitch. (AP/File Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 06:26 PM IST
AP | , Manchester

Manchester United is looking into allegations forward Mason Greenwood assaulted a woman.

The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” United said after being asked about Greenwood. “We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Police in Manchester confirmed officers were seeking information on the allegations when asked about Greenwood.

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media,” the force said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.

The 20-year-old Greenwood progressed through the United academy into the first team. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mason greenwood
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP