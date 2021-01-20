Manchester United's rise shows I'm the right man for the job: Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said their improvement this season has shown he is the right man for the job and urged his players to maintain the momentum in the Premier League title race.
Solskjaer has faced heavy criticism during his two years in charge but the Norwegian appears to have turned the club around, guiding them to the top of the table with a 12-game unbeaten run in the league before Leicester City moved above them on Tuesday.
"Hopefully I have proved I can help the club going forwards," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Wednesday's league clash against Fulham.
"Personally I have felt very strong backing and leadership from the club, which has made the journey that we've been on -- ups and downs -- clear."
At the halfway stage of the campaign, Solskjaer said United must not take their foot off the pedal.
"It is not about getting there once -- that is the easy bit to go up the league," he added.
"Staying there is the challenge and that is the challenge we are looking forward to -- focusing on every game and building this squad and hope that in the end we can lift the trophy."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laliga grew 15% in sponsorship despite Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under-pressure Lampard unsure if he'll keep his Chelsea job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leicester go top with 2-0 win over Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha FC fight back to hold Hyderabad FC to 1-1 draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fernandes in need of a rest? No chance, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Club World Cup draw pits Bayern against Africa-Qatar winner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético appeals to CAS in attempt to suspend Trippier ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Late goal hands Churchill Brothers 1-0 win over Punjab FC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aubameyang ends drought in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Newcastle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović scores 2 as Milan beat Cagliari 2-0 to go clear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi facing lengthy suspension for hitting opponent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blend it with Beckham: Neville hired to coach Inter Miami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: 10-man East Bengal hold Chennaiyin to draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lampard struggling to get best out of Werner at Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox