Manchester United set to sign former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen in shock transfer

Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen this week, with the Denmark international having verbally accepted a three-year contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian football journalist and transfer expert, Eriksen has also directly spoken to new United manager Erik ten Hag, which has also turned out to be a 'key factor'.

Taking to Twitter, Romano wrote, "Christian Eriksen will sign three year deal with Manchester United this week, medical already scheduled. Eriksen has already direct talk with Erik ten Hag, key factor."

Also Read | FC Barcelona strengthen squad by adding Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen

"Man Utd are working to announce both Malacia and Eriksen as new signings this week", he further added.

The former Tottenham midfielder became a free agent after his short-term deal with Brentford came to an end last month. Eriksen returned to the Premier League in January after being released by Serie A club Inter Milan. He had to leave the Italian outfit after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted in him, due to a cardiac arrest during Euro 2022. Serie A doesn't allow players with ICDs.

He played 11 times for Brentford in the Premier League and scored once, registering four assists. Eriksen trained with Ajax after his cardiac arrest and reportedly impressed Ten Hag. Ten Hag joined United from Ajax on April 21 and is since then attempting to revamp the squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also currently without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't report for training on Monday citing family reasons. The Portugal captain has also reportedly expressed his desire to leave the side. According to Sky Sports, United are unsure whether Ronaldo will take part in the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has already reportedly held talks with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, who is considering a move. A move to Chelsea could be a huge shocking move considering their rivalry with United. Meanwhile, Barcelona, Napoli and Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in the signature of Ronaldo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON