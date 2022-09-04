Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs ARS football match

Having all their matches in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign, Arsenal visit Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday. The Gunners have won their first five games and are on top of the table, scoring 13 goals and conceding only four. Meanwhile, United are eighth, having won their last three games with nine points from five fixtures. Focus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has started only one of United's first five Premier League games and his only start was against Brentford. In his last eight appearances across all competitions against Arsenal, he has scored seven goals and also found the back of the net in last season's both home and away games.

Here are the live streaming details of Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match:

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

