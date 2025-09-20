Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match online and on TV

Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Premier League: Ruben Amorim's side desperately needs a win after the thrashing they suffered against neighbouring rivals Manchester City. However, they face a stiff challenge to break the shackles, as Chelsea will be in no mood to drop points at Old Trafford. Amorim will be relieved to know the availability of Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount for the big clash. Amorim has also received criticism for his decision to play Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role, despite the Portuguese international having previously been successful in a more attacking position. However, the Manchester United manager is in no mood to change his system. Manchester United vs Chelsea: Check Live Streaming details.(AFP and AP Image)

Amorim has won just eight of his 31 Premier League matches since taking charge in November, but the former Sporting Lisbon boss said Ratcliffe reassured him that United remain committed to a long-term project.

"A new contract," Amorim joked when asked about the subject of his meeting with British billionaire Ratcliffe.

"No, it is normal things, just to show the support and explaining that it is a long project."

Chelsea, fresh off a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their midweek Champions League clash, will now shift focus back to domestic action. The Blues might not face the same challenges as Bayern when they take on United, but they will still be wary of them.

Here are the streaming details between Manchester United and Chelsea Premier League match:

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture take place?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will take place on Saturday, September 20. The match will begin at 10 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture take place?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will take place at Old Trafford.

Which channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.