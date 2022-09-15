Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Europa League match in India?

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will be eager to bounce back after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad on matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League. The Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer side will meet Sheriff Tiraspol in their second match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Zimbru Stadium. The Red Devils were stunned by La Liga side Real Sociedad in their campaign opener of the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford.

Hosts Sheriff famously recorded a win over European giants Real Madrid in the previous edition of the UEFA Champions League. Sheriff outclassed Los Blancos 2-1 at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu in the same season where Madrid were eventually crowned the champions of Europe.

UEFA has blocked Sheriff from playing at the Sheriff Stadium after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For the first in the club's history, Manchester United will lock horns with Sheriff Tiraspol in the European tournament. Man United have never played against a team from Moldova.

Here are the LIVE streaming details of Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol match in the UEFA Europa League:

When is the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol?

The match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol will be played on September 15.

What time does the Europa League match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol start?

The match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol will kick-off at 10:15 PM IST.

Where is the Europa League match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol will be played at the Zimbru Stadium in Moldova.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol in India?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol will have a live broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD in India.

