Marcus Rashford left out of Manchester United squad for third straight match, Ruben Amorim makes his stance clear

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim once again took the bold call to drop forward Marcus Rashford for the Premier League match against Bournemouth. Rashford has failed to make it to the United squad for the third straight game now, as things have not worked out well since Amorim's arrival at the club. Amorim, who took over the charge of United after Erik Ten Hag got sacked midseason, omitted the 27-year-old from the group travelling to Manchester City for last Sunday’s 2-1 comeback derby win. Marcus Rashford left out of Manchester United squad for Bournemouth clash.(REUTERS)

The United boss cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence, just as he did when leaving the England international out of Thursday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Tottenham.

After leaving Rashford out for the Bournemouth clash, Amorim clearly stated it was his decision.

“Rashford out again? It is my decision, and it always will be. I want to see the best of my players, and then I try different things with different players, so that is my focus”, told Sky.

The homegrown forward gave an eye-catching interview in between those matches, saying on Tuesday that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps”.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps," Rashford said in the interview with British journalist Henry Winter on social media.

"When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You're not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That's me as a person.

"If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me," he added.

Rashford was again watching from afar as Bournemouth arrived at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, when United indicated he was absent on selection grounds once more.