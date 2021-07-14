Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Marcus Rashford to miss start of the season due to shoulder surgery: Report
football

Marcus Rashford to miss start of the season due to shoulder surgery: Report

Rashford had suffered from a shoulder problem during the latter part of the season and he had only a limited role with England during their run to the final.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss the start of the upcoming Premier League season after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who was part of England's Euro 2020 squad, is expected to be out for around 12 weeks, which will hamper manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's preparation and start to the new campaign.

Rashford had suffered from a shoulder problem during the latter part of the season and he had only a limited role with England during their run to the final.

The forward was one of three England players, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, to miss penalties during the shootout defeat to Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

All three players were the targets of online racist abuse that drew wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
