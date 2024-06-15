 Matija Sarkic, Montenegro and Millwall goalkeeper, dies at age 26 | Football News - Hindustan Times
Matija Sarkic, Montenegro and Millwall goalkeeper, dies at age 26

AP |
Jun 15, 2024 07:46 PM IST

Millwall announced the death of Sarkic on Saturday. No further details were disclosed.

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for English second-tier club Millwall, has died. He was 26.

FILE - Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper Matija Sarkic looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in London, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)(AP)
FILE - Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper Matija Sarkic looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in London, Oct. 29, 2022. Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26. He played his club soccer for English second-tier club Millwall. Millwall announced the death of Sarkic. No further details were disclosed. Sarkic’s most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5. That was a 2-0 loss at Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance according to the Montenegro soccer federation. Millwall says “everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time." (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)(AP)

Millwall announced the death of Sarkic on Saturday. No further details were disclosed.

Sarkic's most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5, a 2-0 loss at Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance, according to the Montenegro soccer federation.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time,” Millwall said.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Sarkic played 33 times for Millwall, a club in London, after joining from Premier League team Wolverhampton in August last year.

He played in the youth academies of Anderlecht in Belgium then Aston Villa in England, spending five years at Villa before leaving in 2020 and joining Wolves. He had spells on loan at lower-league English teams like Birmingham and Stoke.

