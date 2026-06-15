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Mattias Svanberg scores 16-second goal for Sweden, second fastest for a substitute in FIFA World Cup history

Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg made history on Monday morning, scoring the second-fastest goal by a substitute. 

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 02:56 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg made history on Monday morning, scoring the second-fastest goal by a substitute in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The 27-year-old Svanberg entered the field at 83:19, as Sweden prepared to take a free-kick in the Tunisian final third. 18 seconds later, he had put the ball in the back of the net with his first touch.

Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg made history on Monday(REUTERS)

The outright record for fastest goal from a substitute player is held by Uruguay’s Richard Morales, who scored against Senegal just 16 seconds after entering the fray.

Svanberg’s goal was initially disallowed by the assistant referee for offside. It was only after a lengthy VAR review that the goal was finally given. Svanberg had been in an offside position from Yasin Ayari’s initial free-kick, but Alexander Isak’s attempted flick had produced the lightest of feather touches that meant Svanberg was onside and the goal would stand.

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In the pre-World Cup friendlies, he played 45 minutes against Norway and 65 minutes against Greece, scoring a goal against the former. On Monday, he needed only seconds to make his mark, but it is not seconds but minutes that he will want more of. Regardless, with difficult fixtures on the horizon against the Netherlands and Japan, it will be moments of clarity and magic that he will need to produce the most.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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