MCI vs MUN Live Score, FA Cup Final: Closing in on treble, Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score FA Cup Final: Getting closer to their treble ambitions, Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup 2022-23 Final, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. City have already clinched the Premier League title, and need to win the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League to complete their treble. The UCL final between City and Inter Milan is scheduled for June 11. It is worth noting that this is the first-ever major final between City and United. United have claimed victory in five of their last six FA Cup meeting vs City, the most recent was a 3-2 away win in January 2012. The only exception in that run was a semi-final win for City in 2010-11. United will be competing in their 21st FA Cup final, the joint-most for any side in the competition's history along with Arsenal. Meanwhile, United completed the Premier League season in third position, sealing a UCL berth. For Pep Guardiola's side, focus will be on Erling Haaland, who recently won the Premier League top-scorer award with 36 goals. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will rely on midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes, who will dictate his side's play.