Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Messi prepares for first appearance for French giants
football

Messi prepares for first appearance for French giants

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner did not feature in the first three games of the Ligue 1 campaign after being given time to settle in the French capital and build up his fitness, but he is expected to play against Reims on Sunday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Messi prepares for first appearance for French giants(REUTERS)

Lionel Messi trained on Saturday ahead of his highly anticipated debut for French giants Paris St-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner did not feature in the first three games of the Ligue 1 campaign after being given time to settle in the French capital and build up his fitness, but he is expected to play against Reims on Sunday.

ALSO READ| United, they dream again with Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi's ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, who has so far been rested following international duty, is also due to make his first appearance of the season.

Kylian M'Bappe was training as usual on Saturday, although he may have played his final game for the club as talks continue surrounding his dream move to Real Madrid.

However, reports in France claim PSG have rejected Real's second offer, worth 170 million euros, for the prolific forward.

PSG currently sit top of Ligue 1, having scored 10 goals in three wins from three games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lionel messi paris saint germain
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Premier League: Man City make light work of thrashing hapless 10-man Arsenal

Haaland scores late winner as Dortmund down Hoffenheim

United, they dream again with Cristiano Ronaldo

United says it has reached an agreement with Juventus for Ronaldo's transfer
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP