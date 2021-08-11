Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Messi says dream is to lead Paris St Germain to Champions League glory
football

Messi says dream is to lead Paris St Germain to Champions League glory

Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club.
Reuters | , Paris
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Argentinian football player Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he was ready to help the team clinch their first ever Champions League title.

"That's why I am here. It's an ambitious club," Messi told a news conference. "You can see they're ready to fight for everything.

"My dream is to win another Champions League, and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that."

The Argentinean conceded he did not know when he would be able to make his debut given he has not played since winning the Copa America with his country last month.

"I'm coming back from holiday, I've been a month off the pitch," he said.

"I need a bit of a pre-season and get myself going. Hopefully debuting can be soon but I can't give you a date. It's up to the coaches."

Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club, and admitted that while he is sad, he is looking forward to the new challenge.

"I'll always be thankful to Barca and their fans. I went there as a boy, and we had some good and bad times," he said.

"The Barca fans knew I'd join a good club, fighting for the Champions League, because they know me, I like to win, I'm a winner and I want to carry on doing that.

"I don't doubt that PSG's objectives is to win and grow. It would be nice on the one hand to face them in the Champions League, especially with fans, but on the other strange to go back to my home in another team's shirt - but that's football."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lionel messi paris saint germain copa america
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP