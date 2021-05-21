Home / Sports / Football / Messi to skip Barcelona's final game of Spanish season
Messi to skip Barcelona's final game of Spanish season

The 33-year-old Messi has been with Barcelona for his whole career, but he tried to leave following the 2019-20 season, saying he wasn’t happy with the direction the club was taking.
Lionel Messi might have played his final game for Barcelona. The Argentina star has been given permission to skip the team's final game of the Spanish league season — against Eibar on Saturday — so he can have extra rest ahead of the Copa América, Barcelona said Friday.

Messi didn't train on Friday. Barcelona is out of contention for the league title.

His contract expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't given an indication he will sign a new one.

The Copa America starts June 12.

