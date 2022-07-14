Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Mesut Ozil leaves Fenerbahce, joins rival Istanbul Basaksehir
football

Mesut Ozil leaves Fenerbahce, joins rival Istanbul Basaksehir

Mesut Ozil signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said.
Mesut Ozi(AP Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Reuters | , Ankara

Midfielder Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated by mutual consent and joined Turkish top flight rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday. The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Arsenal player signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said. Basaksehir finished fourth last season, eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce.

Ozil hadn't played for the club since March following a row with then-interim boss Ismail Kartal. The former Germany international only played 37 times across his season-and-a-half in Turkey.

Ozil still had two years to run on his contract.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mesut ozil
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP