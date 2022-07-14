Home / Sports / Football / Mesut Ozil leaves Fenerbahce, joins rival Istanbul Basaksehir
football

Mesut Ozil leaves Fenerbahce, joins rival Istanbul Basaksehir

Mesut Ozil signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said.
Mesut Ozi(AP Photo)
Mesut Ozi(AP Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Ankara

Midfielder Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated by mutual consent and joined Turkish top flight rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday. The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Arsenal player signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said. Basaksehir finished fourth last season, eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce.

Ozil hadn't played for the club since March following a row with then-interim boss Ismail Kartal. The former Germany international only played 37 times across his season-and-a-half in Turkey.

Ozil still had two years to run on his contract.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mesut ozil
mesut ozil
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out