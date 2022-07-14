Mesut Ozil leaves Fenerbahce, joins rival Istanbul Basaksehir

Midfielder Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated by mutual consent and joined Turkish top flight rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday. The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Arsenal player signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said. Basaksehir finished fourth last season, eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce.

Ozil hadn't played for the club since March following a row with then-interim boss Ismail Kartal. The former Germany international only played 37 times across his season-and-a-half in Turkey.

Ozil still had two years to run on his contract.