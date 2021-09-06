Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Mexico lead the eight-team table with six points from two games, two points ahead of Panama, who drew 0-0 with Costa Rica on Thurday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Mexico's Luis Romo (R) in action with Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte(REUTERS)

Orbelin Pineda's penalty just before halftime gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Hosts Costa Rica had their chances to equalise in the second half, particularly in stoppage time, but Mexico's resolute defence stood firm.

Mexico meet Panama on Wednesday while Costa Rica play Jamaica.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
