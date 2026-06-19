Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: MEX and KOR eye knockout berth in crucial Group A clash
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: A win will be enough to guarantee a spot in the knockouts as co-hosts Mexico face South Korea in Guadalajara. Follow live score and latest updates of Mexico vs South Korea.
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Having won their respective campaign openers, Mexico and South Korea will look to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockouts when they meet on Thursday. Mexico are on top of the table after their 2-0 win vs South Africa. Meanwhile, South Korea are second, with a lower goal difference, after their 2-1 win over Czechia. Both Czechia and South Africa played out a 1-1 draw on Thursday, which makes it easier for Mexico and South Korea to finish in first and second positions. The new format will see eight of the best-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockouts, meaning a win will be enough for them. For the co-hosts, facing South Korea will be a tougher test. The build-up to the game also saw controversy after a mystery drone was spotted over South Korea's training ground on Tuesday. The South Korean coach called it unfortunate. Speaking to Reuters, Hong Myung-bo said, "It did not impact us significantly, but while we were preparing for the match, that was the most important timing, so what happened was unfortunate," he said. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 06:30:08 am
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: 4-1-2-3 for Mexico
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: 3-4-3 for South Korea. Different strategies.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 06:26:07 am
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: National anthems being played!
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: South Korea up first. The players are really emotional singing their national anthem. Now comes Mexico's with a roar. Understandable, they are playing on their home turf at the Guadalajara Stadium. According to many, Mexico are one of the dark horses in the tournament.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 06:24:10 am
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Mexico won in style too!
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Mexico had beaten South Africa 2-0 on the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A win today for either team will guarantee them a place in the next round. A very important match by all means.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 06:21:48 am
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: South Korea played a fantastic opener!
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: After conceding first against Czech Republic, they came back and won 2-1 through goals from In-Beom Hwang and substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh. They should get into this contest with a lot of confidence. However, against hostile supports supporting the co-hosts, it won't be easy at all. SK are facing their first real test.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 06:17:31 am
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Can South Korea upset Mexico?
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: They can. However, on paper, co-hosts Mexico are much stronger. Stay tuned, another gripping encounter is coming your way.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 12:22:36 am
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome everyone!
Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Both Mexico and South Korea won their openers and are now in a strong position to qualify for the knockouts. A win will be enough to book a berth in the Round of 32!