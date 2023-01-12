Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Milan knocked out of Coppa Italia by 10-man Torino

Published on Jan 12, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Torino were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when defender Koffi Djidji received a second yellow card for a challenge on Milan substitute Junior Messias.

Milan's Sandro Tonali controls the ball during the round of 16 Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Torino FC, at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
A late goal by midfielder Ndary Adopo earned 10-man Torino a shock 1-0 win over Serie A champions AC Milan after extra time in their Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Wednesday.

With the game looking certain to go to penalties, Adopo wrapped up victory for Torino in the 114th minute with a close-range strike into the bottom corner to stun the hosts.

Torino, who have won the Italian Cup five times but not since 1993, joined Milan's local rivals Inter in the last eight after Simone Inzaghi's side advanced with a 2-1 comeback win over Parma on Tuesday.

