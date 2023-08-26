'Mohamed Salah is...': Jurgen Klopp drops colossal update on Liverpool star's shock transfer to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League has struck big in the ongoing summer transfer window, roping in some world-class stars like Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema. It all started with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Neymar's move to Al-Hilal perfectly summed up the financial power of some Saudi clubs, who have repeatedly broken the bank this window. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal.(REUTERS)

Earlier there were reports that Al Ittihad had made a massive offer for Mohamed Salah, a bombshell three-year contract worth 65 million pounds per year. As income in Saudi Arabia is untaxed, the Liverpool star will receive a weekly wage of 1.25 million pounds and with bonuses and sponsorships, he will earn more than Ronaldo. The deal is also very similar to David Beckham's move to MLS team LA Galaxy. When Beckham departed Real Madrid for LA Galaxy, he was also offered a chance to set up his own MLS team in the future, and he has done so with Inter Miami. Miami recently signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The Saudi transfer window runs until September 20, and Salah has been offered a private jet or unlimited plane tickets for his family. He will also become an ambassador for tourism and investments in Saudi Arabia. He will also be given the possibility of having shares of a team in the future. If Salah actually joins them, Al Ittihad could be a strong contender for the title this season and already have Benzema in their ranks.

According to ESPN, Liverpool will reject any offers for Salah and he will remain at Anfield. Speaking in a press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp downplayed such a move and said, "It's always difficult to talk about media stories because there's nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don't have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for all the things we do, essential, was, will be. There's nothing there, if there would be something the answer would be no."

The Egyptian signed a three-year contract at Anfield last year and is also the club's highest-paid player in history, earning around 400,000 pounds per week There have also been reports of a souring relationship between Salah and Klopp.

