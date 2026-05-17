Mohamed Salah rips into Liverpool's identity crisis after humiliation against Aston Villa: ‘Was very painful’

Mohamed Salah has delivered a sharp public message after Liverpool’s damaging 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, calling for the club to recover the “heavy metal” attacking identity that defined its rise from doubters to Champions.

Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match against Aston Villa.(REUTERS)

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Liverpool’s defeat at Villa Park deepened their Champions League concerns and pushed Aston Villa above them in the table. Villa moved to 62 points from 37 matches, while Liverpool remained on 59, leaving Arne Slot’s side under pressure going into the final league game against Brentford.

Salah’s statement, posted after the loss, went beyond a routine post-match reaction. The Egyptian forward said he was hurt by Liverpool “crumbling to yet another defeat this season” and insisted that qualifying for next season’s Champions League was the “bare minimum” for a club of Liverpool’s stature.

“I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work, and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that,” Salah wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play, and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable, and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. “ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play, and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable, and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. “ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Salah’s wise after Villa defeat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salah’s wise after Villa defeat {{/usCountry}}

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The timing and wording of Salah’s post made it a major talking point. Liverpool were repeatedly opened by Villa, with Morgan Rogers giving the home side the lead before Virgil van Dijk equalised after half-time. Ollie Watkins then struck twice, John McGinn added another late goal, and Van Dijk’s stoppage-time second only reduced the margin.

The result continued Liverpool’s poor late-season run and left their Champions League qualification hopes exposed. For Salah, the concern seemed to be about more than just one result. His use of “heavy metal attacking team” was a direct nod to the Jurgen Klopp era, when Liverpool became one of Europe’s most feared sides through aggressive pressing, fast transitions and relentless attacking football.

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The strongest line in Salah’s statement was his insistence that Liverpool’s identity “cannot be negotiable”. It read as a message not only to the dressing room, but also to the club’s decision-makers, coaching staff and future signings. Salah made it clear that he believes Liverpool should have a fixed footballing standard, and that anyone joining the club must adapt to it.

“Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games,” Salah added. “Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on. As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum, and I will do everything I can to make that happen”.

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The reference to lifer “after I have moved on” added further weight to the message, with Salah’s future already a major subject around Liverpool. But the immediate issue remains the final league game. Liverpool now needs a response against Brentford to keep their Champions League ambitions alive.

Salah’s post turned the Villa defeat into something bigger than a result. It became a public challenge to Liverpool’s current direction, with one of the club’s greatest modern players making it clear that occasional wins are not enough. For Salah, the standard remains clear: Liverpool must be feared again.

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