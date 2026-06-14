Brazil, out to end their 24-year quest for an unprecedented sixth FIFA World Cup title, extended their staggering 92-year streak of never losing an opening match at the tournament. But only just. A spirited Morocco performance saw Brazil held to a 1-1 draw in the Group C curtain-raiser at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with the five-time champions left with plenty to ponder.

Brazil's forward #07 Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C football match between Brazil and Morocco(AFP)

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The result leaves the group finely balanced ahead of Haiti's meeting with Scotland later on Saturday in the other group fixture.

For Morocco, semi-finalists four years ago in Qatar, the performance was enough to suggest they can be a genuine threat in this tournament. Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, did not look pleased at the full-time whistle. For a side having won five World Cup titles, Brazil looked a long way from the finished article.

Morocco made the brighter start, patiently working the ball down the flanks and posing an early threat through Achraf Hakimi and Bilal El Khannouss, while Brazil looked to strike on the counter.

The African champions repeatedly sliced through Brazil's midfield with alarming ease, exposing gaps between the lines and unsettling Carlo Ancelotti's side.

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{{^usCountry}} Their dominance paid off in the 22nd minute when Brazil's defensive frailties were laid bare. Lucas Paqueta was dispossessed in midfield before Brahim Diaz threaded a perfectly weighted through ball that caught centre-backs Marquinhos and Gabriel flat-footed. Alisson further compounded the mistake with an ill-timed charge off his line, allowing Ismael Saibari to calmly loft the ball over the goalkeeper and complete a swift counterattack for the opening goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their dominance paid off in the 22nd minute when Brazil's defensive frailties were laid bare. Lucas Paqueta was dispossessed in midfield before Brahim Diaz threaded a perfectly weighted through ball that caught centre-backs Marquinhos and Gabriel flat-footed. Alisson further compounded the mistake with an ill-timed charge off his line, allowing Ismael Saibari to calmly loft the ball over the goalkeeper and complete a swift counterattack for the opening goal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Morocco controlled much of the first half, but Brazil hit back through a moment of individual brilliance from Vinicius Junior, who had looked largely anonymous until then. The Real Madrid star cut in from the left, squared up Achraf Hakimi, beat the Moroccan talisman, and curled a sensational right-footed effort into the top corner in the 32nd minute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Morocco controlled much of the first half, but Brazil hit back through a moment of individual brilliance from Vinicius Junior, who had looked largely anonymous until then. The Real Madrid star cut in from the left, squared up Achraf Hakimi, beat the Moroccan talisman, and curled a sensational right-footed effort into the top corner in the 32nd minute. {{/usCountry}}

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Brazil improved after half-time following several substitutions from coach Ancelotti, pressing higher and enjoying more possession. However, it was not until the 78th minute that they created their first clear-cut chance, with Raphinha meeting a Vinicius Junior cross inside the box.

Despite their late push, Brazil lacked their trademark swagger and struggled to break down Morocco's disciplined low block.

Both sides will back themselves to finish top of Group C and secure what could be a more favourable route through the knockout stages.

Brazil will play their next game against Haiti on June 20 in Philadelphia, while Morocco will take on Scotland on the same day at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

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