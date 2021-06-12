Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Moyes gets 3-year extension after strong West Ham season
football

Moyes gets 3-year extension after strong West Ham season

The resurgent Hammers achieved their highest Premier League points total in finishing sixth to earn a spot in next season's Europa League.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 06:44 PM IST
West Ham United manager David Moyes.(Pool via REUTERS)

West Ham manager David Moyes signed a three-year contract extension Saturday after a season in which he led the Premier League club to European qualification.

“We have made tremendous progress in the past 15 months and that has been a collective effort from everyone at the club,” the 58-year-old Scot said. “The players really have been superb but the challenge is for our standards to continue developing. We must keep pushing boundaries for consistent improvement as we all aim to continue the growing of the club.”

West Ham set club records with 19 wins and 65 points in the Premier League era.

Moyes has said he hopes to add Jesse Lingard permanently following the end of the forward’s successful loan spell from Manchester United.

Moyes returned to the east London club in December 2019 on an 18-month contract, replacing Manuel Pellegrini with the team just above the relegation zone.

In a seven-month spell in 2017-18, Moyes had helped the Hammers avoid relegation but was passed over for Pellegrini afterward.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager ranks fourth all-time in Premier League matches coached with 583, behind only Arsène Wenger, Alex Ferguson and former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp, the team said.

Topics
west ham
