football

Mumbai City FC extend contract with D Vignesh until 2025

Vignesh was one of the key figures in Mumbai City clinching the League Winners Shield and the club's maiden ISL title.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Mumbai City FC were crowned champions of ISL 2020-21 after a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan(ISL)

Mumbai City FC have inked a fresh four-year contract with Vignesh Dakshinamurthy to keep the promising left wing-back at the club until May, 2025.

Vignesh was one of the key figures in Mumbai City clinching the League Winners Shield and the club's maiden ISL title.

"I have been at Mumbai City FC for three years now and it's a special feeling committing my next few years to a club that has shown faith and supported me throughout," the 23-year-old Vignesh was quoted as saying in a media release.

Head Coach Sergio Lobera said, "Vignesh is a young, hardworking boy, and an excellent professional who is eager to improve each and every day."

"He (Vignesh) showed tremendous character throughout the season and he was ready to step in whenever the team needed him. I strongly believe that Vignesh has a bright future ahead of him and I am happy that he will be with us at Mumbai City for the foreseeable future," Lobera said.

