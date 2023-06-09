Naby Keïta leaves Liverpool to sign with Werder Bremen

Midfielder Naby Keïta is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer to move to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, the German club said Friday.

Naby Keita(AP)

Keïta leaves Liverpool after five years with a team which won every major prize in English soccer with the Premier League in 2020, the Champions League the year before and the FA Cup and League Cup once each.

It's a return to Germany for the Guinean, who previously played for Leipzig for two years before joining Liverpool in 2018. He only managed 13 games for Liverpool this season, in part because of a series of injuries.

Keita's departure comes shortly after Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister signed for Liverpool for a reported initial fee of 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) on Thursday.

Mac Allister, part of Argentina's World Cup-winning team last year, completed a move from Brighton on what Liverpool described as a “long-term deal.”

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that," the 24-year-old Mac Allister said. “That’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.”

Mac Allister helped Brighton secure its highest-ever Premier League finish of sixth place, which was one spot below Liverpool.