Euro 2020 Live Streaming, Netherlands vs Czech Republic: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, the Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live Streaming: Netherlands face off against Czech Republic in a bid to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition and have a chance to face Denmark. The Netherlands have looked in impressive form in Euro 2020 but would face a tough challenge in Czech Republic, who have a red-hot Patrik Schick in their team. Schick, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, has scored 3 goals in Euro 2020 and would be the main threat for the Dutch defence.

Here’s all you need to know about Netherlands vs Czech Republic UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs Czech Republic taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic will take place at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic begins at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday (June 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020