Netherlands vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 Live Score: Can Dutch pass Ukraine test in Van Dijk, van de Beek absence?
Netherlands vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 Live Football Score: the Netherlands have a huge puzzle in front of them in their first game against Ukraine. On a normal day, it would be an easy challenge. But Virgil van Dijk and Donny van de Beek have been ruled out of Euro 2020, while De Ligt will also miss the opener. Can the Dutch survive with key players missing?
Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine

Mon, 14 Jun 2021 12:18 AM
Time for National Anthems
The players have come out. Now there will be National Anthems. First, there will be Netherlands' National Anthem which will be followed by Ukraine's National Anthem.
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 12:03 AM
Netherlands fomration
Netherlands have gone on with 4-4-2 formation with Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst playing as two main strikers.
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 11:58 PM
Ukraine starting XI
Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov
Subs: Sobol, Kryvtsov, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Marlos, Pyatov, Makarenko, Besedin, Trubin, Tymchyk, Popov, Dovbyk
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 11:44 PM
Netherlands starting XI
Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, Timber, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; F. De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Weghorst
Subs: Krul, Veltman, Aké, Wijndal, Berghuis, de Jong, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Malen, Bizot, Koopmeiners, Gakpo
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 06:31 PM
Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine. The stage is set for the Netherlands to open their campaign in Euro 2020 and their first challengers will be Ukraine. Who will come out on top?