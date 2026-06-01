New football rules introduced before FIFA World Cup to ensure AFCON 2026-style chaos never happens again

Controversy at the Africa Cup of Nations 2026 has led to major changes to the Laws of the Game ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The new changes include stricter punishments for players who leave the field in protest and a new rule against covering the mouth during confrontational situations.

New rules have been introduced ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.(REUTERS)

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Players who leave the field of play to protest about a referee's decision will be shown a direct red card. The rule also applies to team officials, who incite players to protest. Teams which cause a match to be abandoned will now have to forfeit the game.

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Meanwhile, a player who covers their mouth with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontations or altercations will receive a red card. This comes after Gianluca Prestianni was accused of making discriminatory slurs to Vinicius Jr with his mouth covered. But players who cover their mouths while having friendly conversations will not be punished.

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{{^usCountry}} For throw-ins and goal kicks, the referee will use a raised hand to signal a five-second countdown. If the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown, a throw-in will be awarded to the opponents. Meanwhile, if a goal kick is not taken, then a corner kick will be awarded to the opponents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For throw-ins and goal kicks, the referee will use a raised hand to signal a five-second countdown. If the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown, a throw-in will be awarded to the opponents. Meanwhile, if a goal kick is not taken, then a corner kick will be awarded to the opponents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During substitutions, players now have 10 seconds to leave the field when the board is shown. They must leave the field at the nearest point on the boundary line. If a player doesn't leave the field within 10 seconds, the substitute will only be allowed to enter at the first stoppage after one minute following the restart, and the referee must give them the signal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During substitutions, players now have 10 seconds to leave the field when the board is shown. They must leave the field at the nearest point on the boundary line. If a player doesn't leave the field within 10 seconds, the substitute will only be allowed to enter at the first stoppage after one minute following the restart, and the referee must give them the signal. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, VAR will intervene in cases of a red card issued for an incorrect yellow or mistaken identity. It will also be used for incorrectly awarded corner kicks and fouls.

There will be a three-minute hydration break in each half in every match. It will take place around the halfway mark of each half. Also, if a goalkeeper receives treatment on the pitch, players from both teams can't leave the field of play to discuss it with coaches.

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