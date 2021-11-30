Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / New Zealand coach slams FIFA over World Cup qualifying tournament
football

New Zealand coach slams FIFA over World Cup qualifying tournament

The nine-team tournament will be staged in Qatar from March 14-30 to decide which team advances to a playoff against the fourth-placed side from CONCACAF, which features nations from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.
New Zealand coach slams FIFA over World Cup qualifying tournament(REUTERS/File Photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Reuters |

New Zealand coach Danny Hay has criticised FIFA for scheduling part of Oceania's World Cup qualifying tournament outside the international window, saying it would not happen to any other region.

The nine-team tournament will be staged in Qatar from March 14-30 to decide which team advances to a playoff against the fourth-placed side from CONCACAF, which features nations from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

World governing body FIFA have given the Oceania nations a one-day extension to the March 21-29 international window but they will have to haggle with clubs to release players during the first week of the tournament.

New Zealand is disproportionately impacted by the scheduling given it has more players at professional clubs than their Pacific rivals.

"This would happen nowhere else in the world," Hay told New Zealand media.

"I’m here in Denmark at the moment and trying to explain how this has transpired, nobody can get their head around it.

RELATED STORIES

"I spoke with the Danish Football Federation today, and they were just bamboozled.

"Imagine saying to the Danish national team that you've got World Cup qualifying, but you can't pick your best players?

"For me and our players, it's highly disappointing."

New Zealand were the last Oceania team to qualify for the World Cup when they made the 2010 finals in South Africa.

They have been drawn in Group B of the Oceania tournament against New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

"Every single player that I've called up to date is a professional player, they're operating in professional environments, but clubs aren't going to be willing to hand over their players in the middle of the season," said Hay.

"It's a tough one to swallow, that we are not going to have the opportunity to bring our best players together to give us the best opportunity to qualify."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa fifa world cup new zealand
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP