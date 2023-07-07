Neymar caught in another controversy, gets involved in nightclub fight

Neymar Jr has been in news stories for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, and it seems to be getting worse for the Brazilian superstar. Back in his home country during the football off-season, Neymar was reportedly caught having an altercation in a Rio de Janeiro nightclub, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Neymar is caught in another controversy.(AFP)

Neymar was reportedly attending a concert by Brazilian artist Thiaguinho in the city, but broke into an argument with another individual at the concert. This led to some shouting and shoving, forcing the nightclub’s security to intervene.

This episode comes within a few weeks of great turmoil for the Brazilian winger. He got in trouble with the local council of Mangaratiba, a coastal town in Brazil where he owns a mansion. The construction of an artificial lake at his mansion was reportedly illegal, and met with a USD 3.3 million fine by the authorities.

He also admitted publicly to infidelity while in a relationship with his partner Bruna Biancardi, although the pair are now expecting a child together,

Neymar has had a tough time on a personal front during his time at PSG, with injuries being a constant issue for the superstar who signed from Barcelona in 2017. His failure to guide Paris to a Champions League victory alongside Kylian Mbappe is seen as a failure for him as well.

His future is also in question, with Neymar reportedly interested in a move away from Paris. He has been linked with Barcelona and Premier League clubs, but it’s not certain if there will be formal bids placed for him this summer.

Still only 31 years of age, Neymar continues to be one of the most talented players in world football, but continues to be a player from whom much more is expected. He will return to preseason training with PSG, who begin preseason preparations with a trip to Japan alter this month.

