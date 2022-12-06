Watch: Brazil's gesture for Pele eclipses their 4-1 win vs South Korea in World Cup, Neymar joins Ronaldo in elite list

After missing Brazil's crucial Group G matches at the grandest stage, talisman Neymar made an impressive return by inspiring the Selecao to a dominant win over South Korea in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday. Record-time champions Brazil crushed Son Heung-min's South Korea at the Stadium 974 to enter the quarter-final stage of the Qatar World Cup.

Neymar-starrer Brazil hammered the Asian giants 4-1 to set a date with Luka Modric-led Croatia in the knockout stage of the showpiece event. The world's most expensive player was forced to miss Brazil's last two matches due to an ankle injury. After successfully recovering from a sprained ankle, a fit-again Neymar scored Brazil's second goal in the Round of 16 fixture against South Korea to enter his name in the record books.

Neymar extended Brazil's lead by scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of the game. Neymar, who is just one goal away from equalling Pele's all-time record tally, has added another feather to his illustrious cap. Neymar is the third Brazilian player to score in three different editions of the FIFA World Cup. The same feat was earlier achieved by Ronaldo and Pele.

Goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta secured Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in Qatar. This was the first time that five-time winners Brazil smashed four goals in a knockout game since the 1998 edition of the FIFA World Cup. After registering a memorable win in the Round of 16 phase of the Qatar World Cup, Neymar-starrer Brazil paid a touching tribute to legendary footballer Pele.

Brazil's football icon Pele is reportedly recovering from a respiratory infection in Sao Paulo. Brazilian players were seen unfurling a special banner as the Selecao's World Cup squad dedicated the Round of 16 win to ailing Pele. The football legend cheered for Neymar and Co. from the hospital as Brazil entered the quarter-finals of the celebrated tournament. "I hope he will be back in good health as soon as possible and that we could have at least comforted him with the victory," Neymar told Globo. Tite's Brazil will meet Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

