Neymar Jr set to extend his stay at Santos; reunion with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez off the cards

Brazil star Neymar Jr is set to continue his second stint with Santos after reportedly signing a one-year extension with his boyhood club. The forward returned to Santos in January last year after terminating his contract with Al Hilal, where persistent injuries limited his chances of showcasing his ability in Saudi Arabia. Back home, Neymar played a vital role in Santos’ fight for survival in the Brazilian top flight. Despite struggling with fitness issues, he featured regularly, often playing through pain, and delivered when it mattered most. His late-season impact was crucial, scoring five goals in the final four matches and helping the club avoid relegation. The extension reflects Santos’ faith in Neymar’s influence and leadership, as well as the player’s desire to rediscover rhythm and consistency in familiar surroundings.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Neymar has already put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Santos.

Earlier reports had linked Neymar with a possible reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, but those talks now appear to have fizzled out, making it unlikely that the iconic MSN trio will share the pitch again after their memorable Barcelona days.

Recently, Neymar underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee; his club, Santos, announced that the winger is bidding to return to full fitness and secure a place in the Brazil squad for next year's World Cup.

Santos said the surgery ​was performed by the Brazilian national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well," they added.

Santos have not given a clear update on Neymar’s return date, although Brazilian publication Globo Esporte has suggested his recovery could take around a month.