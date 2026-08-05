Neymar Jr sparks ugly scenes after Santos win, called a 'bum' by furious Remo president

Neymar Jr cut a frustrated figure despite Santos booking their place in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Remo in the Round of 16. Emotions spilt over after the final whistle as the Brazilian forward became involved in heated exchanges with opposition fans, staff and players in the mixed zone. Videos circulating on social media showed Neymar repeatedly provoking those around him, while Brazilian outlet Metropoles reported that he shouted, "Eliminated! Eliminated!" during the confrontation, capping off a tense and controversial end to the contest.

Neymar lost his cool completely after Santos' win. (AFP)

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Metropoles claimed Neymar was "very harassed" by fans inside Remo's Mangueirao Stadium throughout the match. The report added that "it was possible to hear screams and curses directed at the player," with the hostile atmosphere continuing until the final whistle.

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The post-match drama escalated further after Remo president Antonio Carlos Teixeira launched a scathing attack on Neymar, accusing the Santos star of provoking the home crowd and labelling his behaviour unacceptable following the heated Copa do Brasil clash.

"It was a great campaign by Remo. But now there's a feeling that we were wronged. Santos doesn't need this. And that bum Neymar, who's idolised by a bunch of kids, came here, did all his clowning around and then came to provoke us. We're to blame as well for idolising a bum like him," he said in an interview with Portal O Fluxo.

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Neymar unsure about his future

With his Santos contract due to expire in December, Neymar recently admitted he has yet to decide what the future holds. The Brazilian forward said his priority is to honour his current deal before taking a call on whether to remain at Santos, join another club or bring his playing career to an end.

"I don't know how long [I'll keep playing], I'm not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I'll carry on," Neymar explained on his YouTube channel while attending the Neymar Jr. Institute auction.

"I have a contract with Santos until December. I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I'll think about it when my contract ends - whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on. I really don't know what I'm going to do. There's still a long way to go until December, so let's take it one step at a time," he added.

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