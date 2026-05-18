Neymar’s final Santos appearance before Brazil’s World Cup squad announcement ended in confusion and anger after that forward was mistakenly substituted during a 3-0 defeat to Coritiba on Sunday, May 17.

Neymar argues with the linesman during the Brazilian league football match between Santos and Coritiba.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident came in the 65th minute at the Neo Quimica Arena in São Paulo, with Santos already trailing heavily. Neymar had briefly gone off the pitch for treatment on his right calf when the fourth official’s board showed his No.10 as the player to be replaced by Robinho Jr. Santos; however, he insisted that the intended substitution was defender Gonzalo Escobar, not Neymar.

Neymar fumes after substitution mix-up

The error immediately triggered a furious reaction from Neymar, who tried to explain the mistake to referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli and the fourth official. The Brazil star protested on the touchline, but the change had already been made after Robinho Jr entered the pitch. Neymar was then booked for refusing to accept the substitution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 34-year-old later held up the official substitution request slip towards the cameras, showing Esocbar’s number instead of his own. The moment became the defining image of a chaotic evening for Santos, who were beaten 3-0 by Coritiba and left with more questions around Neymar’s fitness and World Cup chances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 34-year-old later held up the official substitution request slip towards the cameras, showing Esocbar’s number instead of his own. The moment became the defining image of a chaotic evening for Santos, who were beaten 3-0 by Coritiba and left with more questions around Neymar’s fitness and World Cup chances. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I knew Robinho was coming in, but I wasn’t even watching it, Neymar said after the match. “I didn’t know I had been substituted; I had not seen the board. It was a very serious mistake by the officials, by the fellow who puts the numbers on the board.”

Santos coach Cuca also confirmed that Neymar had not been the player selected to come off, though he refused to blame the substitution confusion for the defeat.

“It is a mistake of the fourth official indeed. But it wasn’t the reason why we lost; it would be unfair to place blame on this,” Cuca said.

Santos later described the incident as an “inexplicable error” and said television footage and the official substitution note supported the club’s version. Neymar eventually walked off dejectedly and handed the captain’s armband to Escobar, the player who was originally supposed to be replaced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The timing of the incident made it more significant. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to announce his World Cup squad on Monday, May 18, making the Coritiba match Neymar’s final audition before selection. Neymay has not played for Brazi since 2023 because of injuries, but remains in contention after returning to Santos and producing six goals and four assists this season.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON