NFL signing roundup: Cowboys add DT Solomon Thomas

Thomas, 29, spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He had nine total sacks as a 3-4 defensive end in New York playing for defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, a new addition to the Cowboys' coaching staff.

The third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 of his fourth season and joined the Jets as a free agent in 2022. He spent the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thomas went to high school in Coppell, Texas, which is less than 30 minutes from the Cowboys' training facility in Frisco. He has 18.5 career sacks over 115 games .

Safety Richie Grant is signing a one-year deal with the 49ers, ESPN reported.

Grant, 27, was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and appeared in 67 games . All but one of those starts came in the 2022-23 seasons, and most of his action in 2024 came on special teams.

He has 275 career tackles to go with three sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his time with the Falcons.

Punter Riley Dixon is signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network reported.

Dixon, entering his ninth season, spent the past two with the Denver Broncos. In 2024, he averaged 46.7 yards over 77 punts.

In 148 games, the 31-year-old has averaged 45.9 yards per punt over 668 punts.

