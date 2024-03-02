 No ‘blue cards’ at elite level as topic non-existent, says FIFA chief | Football News - Hindustan Times
No 'blue cards' at elite level as topic non-existent, says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

No ‘blue cards’ at elite level as topic non-existent, says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

Reuters |
Mar 02, 2024 02:34 PM IST

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has shared strong views for blue cards and said it's a non-existent topic for the football governing body.

FIFA is against the International Football Association Board's proposal for so-called 'blue cards', President Gianni Infantino said, adding that he was unaware of the idea before it caught the public eye.

The proposal from football's rule making body to introduce 'blue cards', which gives referees the power to send players off for 10 minutes for dissent or committing cynical fouls, was discussed with FIFA at the IFAB's Annual General Meeting in Scotland.

"There will not be any blue cards used at elite level. This is a topic that is non-existent for us," Infantino told reporters on Friday, arriving at the IFAB's meeting at Loch Lomond in Scotland.

"FIFA is completely opposed to blue cards. I was not aware of this topic - as the president of FIFA. I think FIFA has a say in IFAB. If you want a title, 'it is red card to the blue card.'

“We are always open to look at ideas and proposals. But once you look at it, you also have to protect the essence and tradition of the game. There is no blue card.”

