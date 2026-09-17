‘No one at 39 is doing that’: David Beckham backs Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or amid Mbappe, Kane challenge

Lionel Messi has shown no signs of slowing down, and his performances at the World Cup earlier this year were another reminder of what he can still do at the highest level. The 39-year-old carried Argentina to the final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists during the tournament. Messi has since announced his retirement from international football, but his World Cup campaign, along with another impressive season in MLS, has put him among the nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

David Beckham backs Lionel Messi to win another Ballon d’Or. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At an age when most players are well past their peak, Messi once again remained at the centre of the biggest stage, producing decisive moments and keeping Argentina in contention deep into the tournament. His performances have ensured that his name remains in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

He continued his impressive form from the World Cup into club football as well, scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami as the Major League Soccer side beat Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium in Florida.

Messi’s performance has also drawn praise from Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who believes the Argentine’s latest exploits are proof that his Ballon d’Or nomination is fully deserved.

"I think when you see him do things like this tonight, when you see him have the World Cup that he's had, it's not luck that he's being considered for the Ballon d'Or again," Beckham, who earned 115 caps for England, said on Apple TV.

“Messi should win it”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Beckham went a step further in his praise for Messi, backing the Argentine to win the Ballon d’Or and pointing to what he achieved at the World Cup at 39 as proof of why he deserves the award {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beckham went a step further in his praise for Messi, backing the Argentine to win the Ballon d’Or and pointing to what he achieved at the World Cup at 39 as proof of why he deserves the award {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"It's not luck because he was probably the best player in the tournament. He had an incredible year last year. He came into that tournament in the World Cup, and like you've just said, 39 years old, to affect a World Cup and every game the way he did. That's special. There's no one at 39 that's doing that and doing it at that level. So he deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. He, in my opinion, he should win it," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The English legend also acknowledged the competition Messi faces for the award, with the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham among the other nominees, but made it clear where his support lies

"You've got great players there like Harry Kane, like Kylian [Mbappe], like Jude Bellingham and other players there, but you know when you're talking about Leo, I'm his biggest supporter," he concluded.