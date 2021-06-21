Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / No panic in England camp ahead of final Euro group game: Sterling
football

No panic in England camp ahead of final Euro group game: Sterling

England kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia but were held to a goalless draw by Scotland in the second match.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:40 AM IST
England's Raheem Sterling(AP)

England are not bothered by the "noise" from outside the camp ahead of Tuesday's final Euro 2020 Group D match against the Czech Republic as they focus their efforts on qualifying for the knockout rounds, forward Raheem Sterling said.

England kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia but were held to a goalless draw by Scotland in the second match.

Gareth Southgate's team is second in their group on four points, behind the Czechs on goal difference, and a draw would see both teams advance regardless of the game's outcome between Croatia and Scotland, who are both on one point.

"I do feel there's a bit of an over-reaction on the whole," Sterling told British media on Sunday. "I just feel there's more of a panic on the outside than inside the building.

"I don't see anyone in the camp that feels any pressure or feels hard done by. As much as we can inside the building the best thing we can do is focus on the training field, focus on what's being doing inside.

"We really shouldn't be looking what the papers are saying, what pundits are saying. That's something we need to take for the rest of this tournament, the more you listen to outside noise, the more it can affect you."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raheem sterling uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP